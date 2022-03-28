Social media users woke up to the news that Will Smith got in one (not so) little fight at the Oscars last night, and now everyone is making the same Fresh Prince of Bel-Air joke.
The King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Chris Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.
A visibly shocked Rock said after being hit: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”
Smith, who was visibly furious, then shouted: “Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."
It came after Rock began making a GI Jane joke at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has battled with alopecia for years.
"It was a GI Jane joke," Rock said, before Smith angrily shouted the same response.
“That was the greatest night in the history of television," a dazed Rock then said.
The reactions have been coming thick and fast ever since – and everyone is making the same joke about Smith getting in one little fight and moving to Bel-Air.
If only there were precedent for what happens when Will Smith gets in one little fight. Truly we are in uncharted territory here.— James Felton (@James Felton) 1648447865
So Will Smith got into one little fight and we all got scared\u2026 is he moving in with his aunty and uncle in Bel Air?\n#Oscars— Damon Royster (@Damon Royster) 1648435306
One little fight. That's exactly the behavior that got Will Smith sent to Bel Air in the first place.— Dan Arestia (@Dan Arestia) 1648435612
Will Smith could've brought his career full circle if he just would've opened his best actor acceptance speech with, "I got in one little fight and my mom got scared..." Definitely a missed opportunity #Oscars #AcademyAwards— John Breech (@John Breech) 1648438643
Perhaps Will Smith was the aggressor in that one little fight that his mom got scared about all those years ago...pic.twitter.com/x5CTZX87g7— GrandPooBear (@GrandPooBear) 1648435521
Will Smith on his way to his aunt and uncles in bel-air after getting into one little fightpic.twitter.com/M7BId8oVJi— shaun (@shaun) 1648451577
"I got in one little fight about my wife's lost hair, \nShe said you'd better go on stage and smack Chris Rock on air." \n\n#WillSmith— Doug (@Doug) 1648447546
“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” Smith said while accepting his Best Actor award 15 minutes later.
He continued: “I know, to do what we do, we’ve gotta be able to take abuse. You’ve gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve gotta be able to have people disrespecting you.
"You've gotta smile and pretend that that's okay. But Richard Williams and what I love – what Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago – 'In your highest moments, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'"