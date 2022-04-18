For the times you've lost the wine bottle cap but need to reseal the bottle, there is a life hack to help you out and it's brilliant.

When it comes to twist-off wine bottles, it's easy to lose or break the cap. Unless you plan to finish the bottle of wine in one sitting, you're out of luck when it comes to resealing it.

But with a hack discovered by TikToker, chantellefen, there's an easy solution for the times it happens - water bottle caps.

That's right, apparently, some water bottle caps fit twist-off wine bottles. So next time you're in a pinch and need to bring a bottle of wine with you, don't bother fumbling for something to seal it. Just grab a water bottle.

"I don't know who needs to know this but... you can use water bottle lids on wine bottles," chantellefen wrote on the video.

The video features a person replacing a screw-top wine bottle cap with a water bottle cap easily.

The TikToker discovered a Facebook post that revealed you can use water bottle caps on twist-off wine bottles chantellefen / TikTok

Despite the seemingly simple trick, people were blown away by the hack. The video received over five million views and 7k comments.



"Yeah you shouldn't have told me this one," the top comment wrote on chantellefen's video.

Other commenters seemed to find the trick a potential sneaky way to drink alcohol.

"You can put vodka in a water bottle, and everybody believes it's water 😏," one commenter wrote.

"On a vodka bottle? Asking for a friend 👀," another added.

The simple trick seems like a great hack when you lose the cap, but it also can be a fun way to drink wine. One man recently shared the same tip and added that it's the 'best way' to drink a bottle of wine.

It is not clear if all water bottle caps will fit a wine bottle. Both chantellefen and the man who shared his method of drinking wine use sports water bottle caps.

