A woman with large breasts says she’s repeatedly forced to answer the same four questions about them - and she’s fed up.

Canadian TikToker Mary Stone, 19, pleaded with people to take note of the very unoriginal questions so they’d stop bothering her with them in future.

The first question is: “Does your back hurt?” - Her answer was a simple “Yes.”

The next question was whether she had an OnlyFans account where she posts X-rated pictures for fans. Answer: No.

The third tedious question, from both men and women, is whether her breasts are natural or enhanced. She insisted she does not have implants.

The fourth and final question that is repeatedly asked of her: What is your bra size.

Stone said she was unwilling to disclose the answer.

Her video racked up more than 91,600 views from her 250,000-strong audience.

Some were surprised that strangers would ask such intimate questions.

One said: "It's a none-of-your-business question people. Move along."

