A bison gored a woman who was filming the herd walking across a path, and the terrifying video has now been shared on TikTok.

The footage was uploaded to the platform by Rebecca Black, a solo hiker. She was filming the group of bison walking at the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas and appeared to be waiting off to the side for the animals to move along.

"There you go, keep going," Black said in the video as the animals slowly strolled across.

"I don't want to deal with them. I just want to go by, come on, keep going," she continued before adding that she didn't want to go "through the bushes again."

And as Black began walking across, and the last bison joined the rest of the herd, one came off the course, charging directly at Black in a matter of seconds.

"Oh my God," she can be heard screaming.

In her video's caption, Black explained that the bison are "beautiful creatures," but she was charged and gored by one because she got too close while passing them.

She also said that she posted the video to "support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks."

Still, people took to the post's comments section to share concerns and wonder why she didn't wait sooner to cross the path.

One person wrote: "Duuuude, you're not supposed to walk behind them; it makes them squirrelly. I hope you're okay!"

"Great lesson! Definitely waaaaay too close to them from the get-go. One hundred yards is the distance you're supposed to be at all times," another added.

Someone else, who experienced an attack from a bison as well, added: "I have also been smashed by a bison. They do not play. Happy you are alright."

Black further noted that the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) protects the bison and is part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project, where the park restored "the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd to a portion of its former range in the park."

