Greta Thunberg has posted a pre-recorded video claiming to have been kidnapped by Israeli forces and calling on the Swedish government to advocate for her release.

Thunberg and 11 other activists aboard the charity vessel Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) attempted to break a naval blockade to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to the Gaza Strip including baby formula and rice as well as drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis.

The FFC said that their boat was boarded overnight before it could reach the shore, something which has now been confirmed by Israel.

