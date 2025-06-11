GTA 6 LIVE: New 'leaks' reveal gameplay, map and content details

It's now been more than a month since Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6 which had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

Loads of new leaks, theories and speculation are swirling as more information from all of this content is continuously emerging thanks to the worth of online sleuths.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

Mapping Project comparison from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a comparison of maps from the GTA 6 Mapping Project from September 2022 and May 2025 in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The Mapping Project is an online community that's piecing together the speculated in-game map in GTA 6 using co-ordinates from the official information Rockstar Games has posted so far, along with that from leaks and widespread speculation. The community did this with the GTA 5 map and got it 90 per cent accurate by the time the game launched. Redditor EliteFireBox posted a comparison of how detailed the latest speculated GTA 6 map looks now compared to one from September 2022. The user posted: "It's crazy that even with how little info we've really had about this game for a while now that the folks on the GTA 6 mapping community have been able to cook up an amazing and accurate map. Just like they did over a decade ago with GTA 5. "I cannot wait for how much improved the mapping project will be here within the next six months!" And others have been sharing their thoughts too. DifferentSurvey2872 said: "RIP panhandle soon." Logical_Two_9599 said: "I can't wait when stuff like Ambrosia actually starts getting mapped out." H3NDOAU said: "I can't wait to see how accurate this is when the game releases."

'Spotted a GTA 6 kayak brand that exists in real life' from GTA6 A Redditor claims to have spotted a real-life kayak logo that Rockstar Games may have parodied in GTA 6. Impressive-Green-134 posted two images in the GTA 6 Subreddit, one of a GTA 6 screenshot of a kayaker in Mount Kalaga on a Crest branded kayak - and an image of the Crescent Kayaks logo. The OP claimed: "Even the logo looks just like Crescent Kayaks 👀🛶" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Deathpoopdeathloop said: "Wait till you see the cars." Xamautnmtuma said: "Hopefully we can paddle our way through the new beach!" Fluffy-Cat2826 said: "Nice one."

'Leaks' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the 'leaks' shared by @GameRoll_. redditmasterjacob posted: "Personally I'm on the fence about it being real, leaning more towards not, but still interesting nonetheless." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Frequent-Engineer-87 said: "The characters trying to hide their weapons when drawn around people is kinda cool. Hitman has a similar thing but it doesn't actually affect detection unfortunately." ZealousTaxful said: "This whole list of 'leaks' makes GTA 6 sound like it has so much more development and production to do lol. I'd dismiss it less than a grain of salt." __scalzo said: "This is from the same guy who leaked the last names of Lucia and Jason correctly. However on the Discord forum he's admitting it's all second hand knowledge from someone else he knows, without any hard evidence or what's not supported in the screenshots or trailers, it's all hearsay. i.e. male strippers are plausible 😅 as it's supported by the Port Gellhorn strip club screenshot that clearly shows 'Ladies' Night' with men in the photo." GhostOfficialNow said: "I fail to believe they have all that prime real-estate in the Ocean and haven't added any mysteries and things to discover besides treasure down there. In GTA 5 they captured the 'spookiness' of the vast depths, for them not to add a HUGE sea creature or ship wrecks and plane wrecks from the Bermuda Triangle mysteries would be criminal smh." schematic_Boy said: "Gameroll said to take this like a grain of salt as this was mouth to mouth information from the same person that disclosed the first and last name of J and L before the trailer, it could be true as might as well would not be."

New gameplay, map and content details 'leaked' online A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games has posted details about the game that was shared with him by the same source that told him the correct surnames of Lucia and Jason weeks before they were revealed. @GameRoll_ posted the "full list of information" that was shared with him. It's claimed included in gameplay are the return of six star wanted levels, a relationship bar, weight mechanics, explorable underwater areas with treasure, gore being similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, limited weapons in a car trunk and more. It's also claimed the map is an island again, there is no panhandle, enterable malls and skyscrapers with lifts. @GameRoll_ makes it clear they "have no proof of any of this information other than it's all come from the same exact source who told me Jason and Lucia's last names" and that "it is not a direct source" who "claims to be the friend of a Rockstar developer". @GameRoll_ added: "Some stuff here may be false, misinterpreted or complete BS. I trust the source but I have no way to prove any of it." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Elsewhere from indy100, the reason for the release date delay of GTA 6 has been officially revealed by Take-Two and five things that prove how different life was in 2013 when GTA 5 released.

