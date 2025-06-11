The Los Angeles protests have continued into a fifth day, as locals stand up against the immigration raid crackdown, and US president Donald Trump's administration has sent thousands more troops into the city.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it has carried out "mass arrests" with over 300 protesters arrested in the last two days.

In an update on X, the LAPD said “multiple groups” continued to congregate within the designated downtown curfew area. “Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated,” it said.

A 10-hour curfew in the downtown area has also been issued by LA Mayor Karen Bass, who says the move is a result of looters and vandals “taking advantage” of Trump’s “chaotic escalation”.

In recent days, Trump has escalated his response with the mobilisation of 4,000 National Guard troops to crack down on the protests, while 700 Marines have also been deployed to the area to protect federal law enforcement officers and property.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, the president claimed LA “would be burning to the ground right now” if he hadn’t made this order to the Defense Department and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He also continued to slam Californian officials, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass, calling them “incompetent” and a “total mess.”

Meanwhile, Newson condemned Trump's latest move, calling it "the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president".

A federal judge has rejected a request made by California Governor Gavin Newsom who asked for an immediate and temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in LA.

Here is a round-up of photos from day five of the LA protests:

A demonstrator shouts a slogan in front of members of the California National Guard and US Customs and Border Protection, who stand guard outside the Federal Building as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images





A man holds a bible written on "Love Your Immigrant Neighbor" during a prayer vigil before a curfew takes effect in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images





Demonstrators gather as the clergy leaders from the Grand Park Vigil led a march to the Federal Building, Guarded by members of the California National Guard and US Customs and Border Protection, as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

















California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrest a demonstrator as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images













California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers lineup as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images













Protesters clash with California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

















Protesters face California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images













A demonstrator waves an American flag while mounted Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers ride their horses outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 9 ordered active-duty Marines into Los Angeles, vowing those protesting immigration arrests would be "hit harder" than ever. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images













California National Guard personnel stand on the rooftop of the Federal Building as they monitor people protesting in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Los Angeles police began arresting people in the city's downtown late on June 10, as groups gathered in violation of an overnight curfew after a fifth day of protests against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images













California Highway Patrol officers stand in the background of an 8-year-old second grade student, born in the US to an undocumented family in her graduation cap and gown, outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on June 10 after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

















A woman wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh shouts at members of the California National Guard and US Customs and Border Protection, who stand guard outside the Federal Building as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images













Law enforcement officers, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team and Homeland Security agents, confront demonstrators outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on June 10 after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images













Workers install plywood boarding and other security measures at a business downtown during continuing protests following raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that began last Friday, on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tension in the city remains high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images













California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrest a demonstrator as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration operations that saw clashes spread across downtown. The overnight curfew followed days of unrest sparked by federal immigration operations, with Mayor Karen Bass stating the measure aimed to "stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" after prolonged protests. Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images













Police enforce a curfew after it went into effect during a protest against ICE raids on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Earlier today, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass enacted a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., saying it was "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting." Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

