An influencer has filmed herself every day for an entire week in order to make an important point about how frequently the shape of our bodies can change.

Health and lifestyle influencer Bree Leneham documented how much the shape of her stomach fluctuated from one day to the next, because of bloating and told people not to be so hard on themselves because of this completely normal bodily process.

Leneham wrote on Instagram, where she has more than 500,000 followers: ""I filmed my body every day for a week and this is what happened."





She added: "Just leaving this here as a reminder that you cannot base your worth around something as ever-changing as your body! If you do, you’re pretty much settling for a lifetime of self-judgement, negative self-talk and shame.

"I mean, how amazing is the human body?! It’s constantly working hard for us. MILLIONS of little microscopic tasks are happening within our bodies every minute, so it’s hardly fair to expect your body to always look the same."

Leneham noted that numerous things can impact the shape of our bodies including stress, sleep, the size of our meals, exercise, hormones, intolerances and fluid retention.

The video starts with Leneham having a relatively flat stomach but from each day there on it can dramatically change shape. She ends the clip with a text overlay reading: "Speak to your body like it belongs to someone you love."

The clip which was shared earlier this week, already has more than 800,000 views on Instagram alone and has been positively received by all that have seen it.

One person wrote: "I relate so much to this video! My body changes dramatically every day, unfortunately on my 'bloated' days I have gotten the question a couple of times if I'm pregnant.."

Another said: "Thank you so much for helping me to love my body."

A third added: "You don’t know how you help me right now Thank you thank you so much."

