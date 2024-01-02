Woman hits back at bodyshaming trolls after asking for seatbelt extender on flight

A TikToker has hit back at cruel trolls after innocently asking for a belt extender during a Delta flight.

In the viral clip that's racked up over 3.2 million views, Samyra (@samyra) politely asked flight attendants for an extender. The staff seemingly started looking for them, as the TikToker wrote over the clip: "Delta, where are the extenders?"

A few moments passed, and the staff still couldn't locate them and told Samyra they'd bring one to her seat.

“Please, I ain’t neva seen a buckle this short," she wrote, as she shared footage of the seatbelt without an extender.

@samyra Cuz i was for sure goin go unbuckled @delta do yall see how short that belt was 🥴🥴





Trolls then latched onto the video with horrible, body-shaming comments, with many jumping to the TikToker's defence.

One person said: "You seem SO sweet. your energy shows!! I don’t know why these comments are so negative. I’m sorry!!"

Meanwhile, a second added: "These comments are not it girl, you should be accommodated no matter your size."

Samyra later hit back at trolls who were criticising her body and to those who described her approach towards flight staff as "rude".

"Almost 19,000 of you all are more obsessed with the delivery of my request rather than the delivery of my belt extender," she said, adding: "To all of you who are so concerned about my health in the comments. You should also be concerned about my health and safety on an aircraft with a belt extender."



@samyra Replying to @senorita awesome😝😎💖 i hope this is clear enough for y’all to understand.





Samyra went on to highlight that whenever she posts anything associated with her size, they call her "angry", "loud", and/or "entitled".

"Why are people so cruel," one fellow TikToker asked. "She does nothing but put smiles on our faces when she gets on this platform!"

"You’re amazing Samyra," another wrote. "If you’d said please they would’ve found something else to be mad at. You were and can be kind and respectful without saying please. TAKE UP THE SPACE YOU DESERVE."

