A woman who was set to walk down the aisle has shared her horror at what she discovered on her fiance's computer which caused her to call off the wedding.

TikToker Maria (@lifebymaria) detailed how her "dream" wedding was just 3 months away when she accidentally discovered a secret folder on her ex-partner's computer.

"Imagine being engaged, 3 months away from your dream wedding, invitations are sent, and on a random Thursday finding out your fiancé has been hiding a porn folder which included photos of your sisters and his co-workers."

After posting on TikTok, she then continued sharing her story in the comments section where she gave further context to how things transpired.

"He was helping me apply for a job because my computer wasn’t working," Maria wrote.

"He downloaded my resume to his work computer and went to his folder files to look where the files were downloaded."

"He said he would stare at the photos during work and picture them naked because he was 'bored' and it was a thrill for him to do so during work."

Maria also alleged that her now-ex "cyber-stalked" her sisters and "cropped from Instagram etc and used them for porn purposes."

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared what she told her ex after discovering his secret: "When I found out all the terrible things my ex-fiance was doing, I told him that if he didn't get help next time I would see him on a sex offender registry. He replied by saying: 'I know." I'll never forget this feeling."

Since posting, Maria's original video has received over 748,000 views, 38,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who have expressed their sympathies for what she has gone through.



One person wrote: "Not only have you saved yourself, you saved them too. He could have done something if you kept quiet about it in hopes to save your relationship."

To which Maria replied: "There were a lot of red flags looking back. But once he involved my sisters, it was over."

"I’m sorry, you dodged a bullet!!" another person said.

Someone else added: "You dodged a bullet my dear. It isn’t easy to heal but you saved yourself so much future pain and problems down the line."

"Thank God you found out before the wedding. I'm so sorry," a fourth person replied.

