Breakups can be tough – but one woman sought her own revenge by dating her ex-boyfriend's boss after he ended things with her.

TikTok user Polina Nioly, 25, took to the platform telling fellow users: “POV: He broke up with you to focus on his career and now you’re going on a date with an owner of the company he works at."

The viral clip, which has already garnered more than 1.2 million views, shows the 25-year-old posing on the stairs dressed in a black dress and pearl embellished heels.

People flocked to the comments section, with some suggesting he was right to break things off to focus on himself.

One fellow TikToker said, "I actually respect him for his decision," while another unamused user wrote: "How do people glorify this lol."

"I'm glad he moved on. He'll find a who really appreciates him," a third commented.

One user added: "There’s nothing wrong with a guy that wants to focus on his career, especially if he has invested thousands of dollars on his education."

Another said: "At least he's working. I see nothing wrong here ppl aren't obliged to stay. He put himself first."

Responding to some of the backlash accusing the influencer of seeking money, Polina penned: "Not the people in a comment saying something like 'oh girls are searching for money.' Besties, I am a millionaire with a 100 + employees, am I suppose."

Some users, however, found the influencer's revenge to be a "power move."

One praised Polina, saying: "Yess, that’s the energy."

Meanwhile, another declared: "THE LIFE I WANT!"

Indy100 reached out to Polina for comment.

