Viral TikTok shows shocked homeowner ‘finding outline of body’ and crime case number under carpet
Moving into a new home can always throw up surprises – but for one shocked woman, the surprise was just a little more terrifying than she would’ve liked.
A TikToker posting under the name @dontbeanashole shared a video which showed her pulling up the carpet in one of her home’s rooms and discovering what she believed to be the outline of a dead body.
Written on the floorboards in black marker pen were also the words “Case091101” – possibly an old crime reference number – as well as a date: 19/01/2018.
Sharing the video, which has been viewed millions of times and has more than 680,000 likes, the woman said in the caption: “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone had died in my new house, but imagine my surprise when I ripped up the floor and found this”.
She added: “Ok but this is actually a little creepy.”
It is unclear whether the markings do relate to a crime scene, but viewers were quick to respond to the video.
One said: “So that’s the moment when I would simply... move.”
But some said the outline could not be that of a human. “That’s not even the proportions of a human body,” one said.
You can watch the full video here.