Moving into a new home can always throw up surprises – but for one shocked woman, the surprise was just a little more terrifying than she would’ve liked.

A TikToker posting under the name @dontbeanashole shared a video which showed her pulling up the carpet in one of her home’s rooms and discovering what she believed to be the outline of a dead body.

Written on the floorboards in black marker pen were also the words “Case091101” – possibly an old crime reference number – as well as a date: 19/01/2018.

Sharing the video, which has been viewed millions of times and has more than 680,000 likes, the woman said in the caption: “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone had died in my new house, but imagine my surprise when I ripped up the floor and found this”.

She added: “Ok but this is actually a little creepy.”

It is unclear whether the markings do relate to a crime scene, but viewers were quick to respond to the video.

One said: “So that’s the moment when I would simply... move.”

(TikTok)

But some said the outline could not be that of a human. “That’s not even the proportions of a human body,” one said.

