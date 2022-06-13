A woman came up with a creative solution to her $4,000 (£3,200) hairdresser quote and flew across the world to have the treatment for much less.

Bryn Elise, an American TikTok user who frequently shares travel content, turned to the platform with her shocking revelation. She told her 70,000 followers that she was quoted thousands of dollars after sharing a "hair inspiration" photo with her regular US salon.

To fix that, she travelled 6,000 miles to Turkey for a fraction of the price.

The viral clip, that's racked up almost 800,000 views, shows Bryn's before and after hair transformation with her new long blonde locks. "It cost less, INCLUDING my two week vacation here," she captioned the video, noting in the comments that her original hairdressers had increased due to inflation and "to keep up with demand."

The very same treatments cost Bryn just $450 (£368) for eight hours of "blonding, toning, and high-quality 24" hair extensions."



@bryn.elise It cost less INCLUDING my 2 week vacation here 🤝 More info ⬇️ #travel #hair #travelhacks #remotework





In the comments, Bryn explained: "I paid $450 plus tip in Turkey for 8 hours of blonding, toning, and high-quality 24″hair extensions for my super thick hair! No, my salon in the US wasn’t trying to rip me off, I’ve been going to them for years and they’ve been slowly increasing their prices to keep up with demand.

"But when they raised extension prices for my colour, length and amount from $2000 to $3000, I figured with the colour I needed, treatments and tip it would come out to be over $4000 and that’s why I chose Turkey."

Fellow TikTokers felt inspired by Bryn's "smart" idea, with one saying: "Frankly we all should be flying elsewhere to get things done."

Another called the $450 bill "a steal," adding: "Blonde girls get it. The toning, coloring and lifting. You look fantastic!"

A third user said they also got their hair done while overseas "all through Google translate", to which Bryn replied: "Google translate saves my life haha. Even though we couldn’t communicate much they were SO darn nice."

