A woman ended up in hospital for three days after she woke up from her nap only to find her daughter's dog had pooed on her face.

Amanda Gommo's afternoon nap took a turn when chihuahua Belle who was top and tailing with her took ill and had violent diarrhoea.



Unfortunately, the 51-year-old mum-of-three was snoozing with her mouth open when the dog's doo-doo accident caused her get some in her mouth.

"I was having my afternoon nap with Belle, like I always do, when I suddenly felt something squirt in my mouth," Gommo from Bristol said recalling what happened.

Of course, she sprinted to the bathroom to be sick and after this, she was in hospital gastrointestinal infection that she got as a result of the doggo's dump.

"I rushed to the bathroom and my son was in the shower, so before I washed it out I had time to take a quick snap!

"It was disgusting, and I was hurling violently for hours after - I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth."





(Left) Belle the chihuahua with Gommo, and (right) is a photo of when Gommo was in hospital after being pooped on by the pup. SWNS

Belle also took a trip to the vet with Gommo's daughter where the dog was given antibiotics as result to contracting a stomach bug.

Though the worst wasn't over for Gommo, who later presented similar symptoms to the pooch and called 111 where an ambulance was sent to her address.

Painkillers were given to her by paramedics to ease her stomach cramps, and was told to drink plenty of fluids in order to flush out the infection.

However, Gommo's symptoms only progressively worse, and 48 hours later, the cramps had spread all over her body which causd her mum to call 999.

Another ambulance was dispatched, and this time she was transported to Bristol Royal Infirmary and immediately hooked up to a drip.

There, doctors diagnosed Amanda with a gastrointestinal infection that had been passed through Belle's faeces into her mouth days earlier.

For three days, Gommo was kept in hospital for observation as medical staff rehydrated her with the electrolytes and glucose that she'd lost throughout the horrific ordeal.

Amanda, who also suffers with Crohn's disease, said: "From the moment I got ill to when I was put on the drip, I couldn't eat a thing.

"The cramps got worse and worse until I could feel them all over my body - even in my legs.

"They sent an ambulance the second time, and I was so dehydrated from being sick and having diarrhoea that my kidneys had shrivelled to half their size.

"I was kept in hospital for three days until they'd flushed the infection out through a drip.

"My discharge note said that I'd suffered a gastrointestinal infection caused by a dog defecating in my mouth - something doctors had never witnessed before.

After her hospital stay, Gommo expressed her delight that she and Belle have gotten a lot better.

"I've been drinking two Lucozades a day, plenty of tea and loads of water since it happened, and I'm happy to say both me and Belle are on the mend.

Despite the pooch putting her through the wringer, she forgives Belle and still loves her.

"I've forgiven Belle for her little accident and I still love her with all my heart, but I will definitely be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future!"

Additional SWNS reporting by Harrison Moore



