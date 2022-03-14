A chihuahua bizarrely recreated Swan Lake at Crufts

A chihuahua and its owner are going viral for their performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at Crufts.



Dressed in a leotard and tutu, the owner recreated the iconic ballet moves of the dance, while the pooch rolled around and showed off its talents in hope of a place at the Freestyle Heelwork to Music category.



The Swan Lake routine has previously been attempted at the show by a Border Collie in 2016.

