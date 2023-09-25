Woman says she discovered her husband's double-life while scrolling on Facebook

A woman has explained how she discovered her husband's double-life all while scrolling on Facebook.

Posting on Reddit, she explained that she has been married to her husband for ten years and that they have two children together.

One day she was scrolling on a Facebook meme page and when reading comments "I saw a profile that had a photo of a woman with my husband," she said.

Upon further investigation, she found out that her husband was married to the other woman, had another profile with a different name and even had a child with the other woman.

So, she got in touch with the woman and found out she "did know that he was married."

"They have been married for two years and their baby is approximately 14 months old," she explained. "Although they are not technically married, their marriage is not valid."

"I hired a lawyer, I took all the evidence and I am in the divorce process, since when I complained he preferred her, he left the house to live with her. Besides, he refuses to give alimony, claiming that he has another child to support, and that if he has to give alimony to my children, he will seek the minimum payment even if he has to quit his job."

Some people...

