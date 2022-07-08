Jordan Peterson accidentally turned himself into a meme with his latest tirade against his perceived online enemies.

Recently, the Canadian psychologist was suspended from Twitter after making derogatory remarks about actor Elliot Page.

Not too long after, Peterson posted a passionate 15-minute-long video on his Instagram and YouTube channel in which he noted that he'd "rather die" than remove the tweet to get himself back on the platform.

And on Tuesday (5 July), a snippet from that speech was adapted and created into many memes on Twitter.

"Up yours, woke moralists. We'll see who cancels who," Peterson said in the clip.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Someone on Twitter who goes by @BradenIsBased appeared to have been the first person to cut the clip and share it on the platform.

After two days since it was posted, the clip reached 6.4 million views.

"I can't breathe this is the funniest thing I've ever heard," the post's caption read alongside the video.

People took to the comments to pass jokes about Peterson as well as create their own twists to the video.

"NAH, THIS ISNT REAL!!!!!

"WTF," one wrote, seemingly in disbelief.

"I can't believe he [was] ever an accredited psychologist," another added, seemingly doubting his education in that field.

A third even likened Peterson's voice to Kermit the Frog and dubbed his words over the muppet.

Someone else even added a laugh track in the backdrop of the video.









Earlier this month, Peterson was given a temporary ban on Twitter after writing: "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

Eventually, the tweet did get him banned. However, fellow conservative political commentator Dave Rubin also got banned from the platform after sharing a screenshot of the psychologist's original tweet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.