Woman kicked out of shop for comparing prices on Amazon

A woman has called out a "rude" pet shop owner after he scolded her about being on her phone while shopping.

In a TikTok clip that's racked up over 300,000 views, Jannet (@jannet.camacho) explained how she needed to buy some flea treatment for her cats.

She mentioned to viewers how she had seen it on Amazon for half the price, but despite this, she needed the products that day and was happy to pay extra.

The owner of the store got the product for her before she went off to grab some cat food from a different aisle.

Jannet was "about to click on Amazon," but noticed the pet shop owner behind her.

"He comes right in front of me and was like 'I'm not going to let you go on Amazon in my store,'" she claimed, adding that she thought he was joking.

He took the cat treatment out of her hands and put it back on the shelf, calling her "disrespectful" for her to go on Amazon in his shop.

Jannet left the pet shop and went to leave a bad review. She claimed the shop had a poor rating of 2.5 on Yelp with many more commenting on the man's rude behaviour.





@jannet.camacho GURRLLLLL BFFR





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in on the alleged interaction, with one writing: "That’s insane.. but look into one of those privacy screen protectors for your phone."

Another penned: "Gurl. My pet store small harness: 25 dollars SAME HARNESS Walmart: 12.

Meanwhile, others suggested that she could have been looking at reviews and comparing products, which is none of his business.

"When I go into a store looking for something I look them up online for reviews when I can't decide which one to get," one wrote, while another reiterated: "What if you were just going on Amazon to look at the review of the product??!! Why was he looking at your screen anyways???"

