Woman married to a rag doll says she's pregnant with their second child

A woman who hit the headlines after ‘marrying’ a rag doll that her mother made for her has revealed that she is now ‘pregnant’ with their second child.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes has gone viral many times over the past few years, after sharing her whirlwind romance with the inanimate object.

The 37-year-old is now thrilled to announce that the couple are expecting another baby – showing off a pregnancy test on TikTok that appears to be positive.

The clip has racked up over 369,000 views with the couple, who have a son, saying they are “so happy” and hoping for a girl this time around.

Jam Press/@meirivoneemarcelo

“I'm very happy because I'm pregnant with Marcelo again,” Meirivone told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“This time we're going to have a girl.

“We really wanted to get pregnant again, Marcelo kept asking when we're going to get another baby, and I said one day.

“There were a couple times I felt nauseous, so I would take a test, but they were negative.

“However, I recently started to get nauseous again, so bought a test from the local pharmacy and it was positive!

“We are so happy.

“We would love to have a little princess.

“We already have a boy, but if the baby turns out to be one too, we will love them just the same.”

Having gone through relationship troubles in the past, the couple are hoping having another baby will strengthen their marital bond.

She said: “Since finding out that he cheated on me, we have been very distant.

“We still live in the same house but it isn't the same.

“But now, because of the baby, things are different.

“Marcelo has been much more affectionate with me and I believe that this will improve our relationship

“This new baby will save our marriage.”





Jam Press/@meirivoneemarcelo





Meirivone, who is from Brazil, also posted the news on her TikTok, (@Meirivonemarcelo ), where she captioned the video: “I am pregnant!”

She can be seen showing the positive test to the camera, while jumping up and down for joy.

The clip has over 24,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“CONGRATULATIONS, YOU DESERVE [IT],” said Patroas.

Junior added: “This Marcel is the guy.”

Vitoria said: “I want a relationship like this.”

While some users were left baffled by the pregnancy.

Marisa commented: “I’m shocked…,” followed by four surprise face emojis.

“I am speechless,” said someone else.

“She needs help,” commented another user.

Flavio added: “Very crazy.”

Someone else said: “Like where… SO MANY QUESTIONS.”

Maria commented: “It’s not normal.”

Lorena added: “In the name of Jesus, whose child is this.”

“I was so happy with her reaction, until I remembered that she is married to a doll,” said another user.

