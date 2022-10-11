A gym-goer has garnered overnight fame on TikTok with a staggering 16.6 million views on a single clip – and now, we understand why.

User @_toupoouu1 took to the platform with a nothing-out-of-the-ordinary video that showed her lifting weights at the squat rack.

However, thousands of users "immediately ran to the comments" after noting that her gym attire looked as though she wasn't wearing any pants.

"I said, 'oh she’s CONFIDENT confident,'" one TikToker chimed in, while another said: "It took me way too long to realize she was wearing pants".

A third still couldn't get their head around the illusion, writing, "I still don't think it's pants".

Meanwhile, one passionate user asked: "WHY WOULD U CHOOSE THAT COLOR?!"

@_toupoouu1 Check your friends/love #fyp #feeling #feels #inmyfeels #love









I mean, her gym experience could have been much, much worse...

In another viral clip, one man shared a mortifying mishap while he was trying to bench press some weights.

"I was just trying to film my set in a new gym, and then this happened..." Samuel Stratis wrote as his caption.



The video showed Stratis carrying out his workout routine, when a woman squats down onto his face.

When the pair realised what had happened, they both immediately stood up right away, before the woman walked away without apologising.





@samuelstratis She was off in a hurry….😳 #smellingsalts #whoishe #thishashappenedbefore #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #viral #gymtok

Many fellow TikTokers turned to the comments, wondering how it was possible or whether it was staged.

"Why wouldn’t you take a glance behind you at the bench to make sure there’s no one on it before you squat though?" A commenter wrote.



"And that’s how I met your mother," another person said.

"Is that real? I mean if that happens to me I would go to another town abd start new life there," a person wrote.

