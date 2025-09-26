A woman has sparked a heated debate after ordering a pizza to a wedding when she hadn’t been fed for eight hours.

TikToker Lisa (@lisa.divass) shared the story with her followers to see how others felt about the incident.

The wedding began at 12pm, but by 8pm, there was still no food, and there were no options to purchase anything on-site.

Frustrated, one guest and her friend decided to order a takeout pizza to the wedding, which they ended up sharing with others at their table.

When the bride found out, she was furious, calling the situation "embarrassing" and insisting that if they had waited just 30 more minutes, food would have been served.

Since the wedding guest shared her story with friends, opinions have been divided. Some say she simply did what everyone else was thinking, while others are calling it disrespectful.

@lisa.divass I think I would leave it is was me - I’m not missing a meal for anyone!! #amiwrong #aita #aitah #pizza #weddingday

In Lisa’s clip – where she’s built a following by sharing her followers’ stories – the debate continued.

Many argued that it wasn’t the act of ordering the pizza that was rude, but rather eating it at the table.

"You shouldn’t have eaten it in there," one wrote. "You and your friend should’ve gone outside and eaten it."

Another reiterated: "Sharing the pizza with others at the table is the problem, which is disrespectful. Eating the pizza secretly is no issue at all."

Some questioned why the guest couldn't go that long without food.

Meanwhile, more jumped to her defence, with one brutally writing: "Nah, if they haven’t fed you for that lon,g then go for it. It’s uncaring and inconsiderate of them not to care for their guests. Eight hours without food is disgusting."

