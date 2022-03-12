Sometimes it's difficult to wade through those perfectly set up selfies on the beach which make you look down at your own cellulite-ridden thighs and protruding stomach with a particularly strong sense of judgement.

Fitness blogger Tiffany Brien wants you to stop doing that, and posted the following on her Facebook page:

"We are not all what we seem on social media. I thought I would share a bad day with you to show you nobody is 'perfect' and it is ok to have an off day where your body just decides to not play ball. Don't worry girls, it happens to the best of us, all part and parcel of being a female! It is a delightful cocktail of lack of sleep, stress, hormones and food intolerance. A mixture for a whole lotta bloat."



The photographs - one of which shows Brien's protruding stomach, the other which shows flat abs were taken just 12 hours apart.

Brien claimed the bloating may have been caused by something she ate, as well as a combination of stress and lack of proper sleep.

The NHS lists other reasons that could contribute to bloating:

Excessive wind

Constipation

Talking while eating

There could be underlying medical issues, which may require medical consultation:

Coeliac disease

IBS

Food intolerance

What can you do to de-stress?

According to Brien:

"Yoga, walks with the dog or just putting my feet up and watching Netflix normally do the trick. Sleep

Write a food dairy and reflect where and when you bloat. Don't over exercise to compensate for a bloated belly. It's not fat. Exercising will most likely make it worse. Eat right (not less, just right). Look into gut health supplements - multivitamins and probiotics. Drink peppermint tea to soothe your tum. Relax and be happy... It'll be ok, you're not alone. Promise."



indy100 caught up with Brien, who explained:

"I am so overwhelmed and grateful for the positive response from the post. I read all the comments and it was amazing to see how many girls appreciated it and felt better! Social media is scary and not real at the best of times. It is the era we will live that Instagram and Facebook influence our thoughts and expectations so much. I keep my blog real and love showing the good and bad. If I can make girls feel good and happy in their skin then I have achieved what I want to."

Her post has been shared over 4,000 times has recieved over 14,000 "likes" for opening the lid on the reality of the female body, and how it can be misrepresented on social media.

