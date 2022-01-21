Can thirst traps kill a relationship? It's a question that one woman subconsciously raised after catching her husband looking at other women on social media.

In a viral TikTok that racked 1.7 million views, @lyjones0 sparked a furious debate as to whether his leisurely activities were appropriate in a relationship or not.

The clip, which read, "My husband forgot we got a second-floor balcony," showed her partner on the downstairs couch, flicking through a series of videos of other women.

He appeared to have scrolled back to one in particular, which showed a woman seductively dancing in lingerie. One fellow TikToker savagely highlighted: "Nah homie scrolled all the way back up, he knew exactly what video he was scrolling back to."

Some seemingly didn't find fault with his "innocent" scrolling and found it a violation of his privacy. "Leave him alone..you do NOT own him", one said while another added: "Let that man be. Sh*t."

The clip didn't seem to phase another user who questioned: "Am I the only one not bothered by this? I look at thirst traps on TT [TikTok] all day long, doesn't mean I'll cheat."

However, other riled up TikTokers believed it to be a fast-track to divorce, with one woman claiming this was one of the reasons she was separated.

One user called the viral clip "sad" after they believed it was incredibly disrespectful towards his wife. Another added: "It's about respect. Of course, spouses are going to find others attractive but respect enough to not seek it out."

"I wouldn't care about my husband looking at girls he could never pull," one user joked. "Hell, he barely pulled me."

In the follow-up video, the TikTok user wrote: "According to the city of Tallahassee, she does own him. A lot of people say that marriage is just a piece of paper. No, it's ownership. You know, something happens to him, it's mine. Something happens to me, it's his. And when you go buy a dog, what do you need? Papers. Just for you to have ownership—it belongs to you."