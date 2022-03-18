A woman has opened up about what it’s like to be married to a man who is a pornstar.

While many people couldn’t handle even the idea of their partner sleeping with another person, Katy Bampton has revealed it doesn’t bother her that her husband sleeps with a different woman twice a week.

In February, 29-year-old Bampton married adult entertainer Robbie Oz, but said in an Instagram video for Hashtag Our Stories that she’ll sometimes “forget” that their marriage is an unusual one.

She said: “I forget sometimes that this is our life and we live this way every day … and that I’m actually married to a porn star.”

But, it wasn’t always like that, as she said it took some adjusting after initially judging Oz’s career choice before their first date.

She explained: “The first time I saw Rob was on Instagram. I judged him for being a sex worker. I saw his page and I thought, ‘This is not something I’m interested in.

“I was judging, because I thought, ‘Oh, he’s been with a lot of girls,’ and I didn’t want to put myself into that scenario.”

Bampton said she came around and realised it was mainly her “conditioning from society” that was getting in the way.

When they became a couple, Oz said the sex he has at work and at home are two different thing.

Oz explained: “For me, sex stopped becoming so much about the physical, it’s actually about the energetic exchange. That’s something that we have really strongly between us.”

He said he gets tested for STIs every two weeks and wears a condom 90 per cent of the time while working.

Bampton admitted some of her friends and family are baffled by their situation.

She said: “Some don’t really understand. Other, don't understand but don’t judge.”

She continued: “I have no need to be jealous that he’s going to go off with another girl. I know where Rob is every day of the week, as in the job he does, whereas some don’t.”

