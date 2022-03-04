A woman enlisted the help of a porn star to 'test' her partner, and it resulted in her feeling jealous and insecure.

Imagine.

The entire debacle was filmed for the show To Catch A Cheater, a YouTube channel about schadenfreude masquarading as vigilante romance justice.

In a recent episode, porn star Valerie White is enlisted to seduce a woman's boyfriend

He politely avoids giving her his number, while not being rude and turning her down.

So Valerie asks

You're not like gay are you?



Logical.

The boyfriend tells Valerie he has a girlfriend. When Valerie persists, he suggests they all spend time as friends together, including his girlfriend.

Valerie then asks if she can stay at his house, touch his penis, and then follows him to his car as he tries to leave.

Not even going to address the clusterfudge of issues that would be on the table if a man was this aggressive towards a woman for the purposes of a TV show.

Throughout all of this harassment, the girlfriend who arranged the 'prank' watches on a monitor. She is understandably uncomfortable.

She's watching someone hit on her boyfriend. A lot.

For the full moral lesson, (don't listen to TV executives who want to exploit your insecurities), see below:

Will he Cheat with a Porn Star To Catch a Cheater Reaction !!!! www.youtube.com

The host (of both the show and presumably Satan's essence) concludes that her boyfriend the passed the test.

The girlfriend says she has 'mixed feelings' because her boyfriend offered for them to hang out, and gave his number over.

She just made me so mad. She was really going for it.



Because you asked her to do that.

I wanted him to say 'Get the F away from me you dumb b****.



Seems legit, wanting your boyfriend to be aggressive and rude to a stranger.

They inform her that they spent 'a lot of time' choosing a porn star who was 'the right fit' for this part.

The video then cuts to the girlfriend telephoning the boyfriend to tell him over the phone how this was a horrific test.

You acted better than I thought you would. I did this for us. I just wanted to see how you would act. I was just curious.



He says.

I'm done.







This story was first published in 2016