A professional piecer has shared how she uses her silicone thumb implants as “a weird fidget toy”.

Posting to TikTok, Madison Trubiano shared a clip showing off her body modification with her 12,000 followers on the app.

Since she posted the clip, it has received over two million views, 153,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.

In the video, she joked: “I got them done at my local Claire’s so if you want them you can go there as well.

She continued: “They don’t really serve any purpose, they just look weird but sometimes I rub them together like a weird fidget toy and that’s cool.”

@madisontrubiano Reply to @crayonclown the story behind my thumbs ! #piercing #tattoo #bodymods #implant

In the comment section, she apologised for making the joke about Claire’s after some viewers believed her.

“Sorry for the miscommunication in this video. Claire's does not offer subdermal implants and I don't recommend them for piercings,” she wrote.

One commenter wrote: “Audibly gagged when you rubbed them together my toes are grinding as we speak please never again.”

Another said: “Built in fidget toy omg”.

“You must wash clothes really well,” another quipped. Madison responded: “LMAO they do help with washing my hands”.

