Woman divides internet after refusing to attend sister’s wedding to man she ‘hates’

Weddings should always be wonderful occasions, celebrating the love two people have for one another – however, it’s amazing how often they can be the source of major dramas.

One woman has sparked a big reaction on Reddit after posting on the hugely popular Am I the A**hole thread about her experiences surrounding her sister’s wedding.

The woman spoke about her sister, Brooke, who “has been together with Mark since freshman year of high school” and is planning her wedding.

She wrote: “The problem is, I’ve known Mark since I was a kid… I was eight or so when I first met him as Brooke’s boyfriend, and I have basically hated him the whole time. I’ve tried to be polite, particularly now that we are all adults, but I just don’t want to go to the wedding of my sister and the guy she’s always put before her family.”

“As an example, when Brooke and Mark started dating, Brooke went from eating dinner at home with the rest of us every night to going out two or three times a week with Mark and his friends. This was against our parent’s rules, and caused a lot of arguments that negatively impacted both me and our younger sister Jenny…”

“Brooke and our parents started fighting basically every night, and it was incredibly disruptive to our home life. My sister went from being my best friend to a stranger, and Mark was the one encouraging it.”

The woman went on to write that the “stress” of those experiences caused her to repeat the fourth grade after failing math.

“I was bullied really badly for that,” she wrote. “I stopped going to school looking nice because there was so much tension in the home that no one was paying attention to whether or not I had clean clothes.”



The woman summed up her feeling by saying: “I don’t think I should have to go to the wedding of my sister and this guy that stole her from us, and I am planning on RSVP-ing ‘no’ when the time comes.”

The post got a lot of interaction from readers and the predominant opinion was pretty clear – that Mark had done nothing wrong, and the woman was blaming him for problems within her own family.

One Reddit user commented: “I think you're being childish and petty over stupid s***. I think it's insane that one of your examples is she wasn't eating at home as often. Frankly you are blaming your sister for s*** you aren't entitled to. You failed math. No one else made you do that.”

Another added: “Your parents sound just as immature. Why aren't you blaming them for creating a toxic home life? Why aren't you mad at them you had to take care of your younger sister? She's their child!”

One more said: “Honestly I read the whole thing twice to find where Mark actually did anything bad to OP. I still haven't found it. After reading OP's parents sound like tools, making a mountain out of a mole hill. It's no wonder Brooke ran for it when the opportunity came for her to move out.”

