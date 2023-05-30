Woman wins historic cheese rolling race despite being knocked unconscious

A woman won a cheese rolling competition despite knocking herself unconscious during the event.

19-year-old Delaney Irving fell whilst pursuing a 3kg Gloucester cheese wheel down Coopers Hill in Brockworth, near Gloucester.

Irving said she didn’t realise she had won the race until she woke up in the medical tent. Speaking to BBC News, the 19-year-old said “I remember running, then bumping my head, and then I woke up in the tent. I still don’t really believe it, but it feels great.”

Hundreds took part in the event this bank holiday, coming from all over. Irving, who is from Vancouver Island in Canada said that the race was “good… now that I remember it.”

Matt Crolla, 28, from Manchester won the first race of the day, telling the BBC that there is no way to “train” for the sport, saying “it’s just being an idiot.”

Some viewers called participants “mad,” whilst others congratulated Irving on her win, seeing the fun side of the sport.





Kyla Hill of Team Cheese, the group of volunteers who help organise the event said the event has put Brockworth village “on the map, makes us a bit famous, draws people in from over the world.”

