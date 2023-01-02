Woman stunned after company 'stole her identity' to create sex doll

A woman was shocked to learn that a Chinese company had used her identity to create a sex doll.

Israeli model Yael Cohen Aris said one of her Instagram followers informed her that the company was selling a doll that heavily resembled her.

The 26-year-old claimed the company copied her identity from social media – right down to a beauty mark on her face.

Last year, Aris told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning that she doesn't have anything against the company, but her main concern was that they allegedly did not tell her.

The company reportedly even used her Instagram posts to promote it.





Schofield said: "Legally, we’re supposed to say it's alleged it looks like you, but it’s a bit blatant because they use photos and videos from your Instagram account to sell the thing. It’s even got your name!"

Holly added: "This really does come down to consent. This is your identity that’s being taken away, and that’s a sex doll, so how does that feel seeing that?"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

'I've Been Turned Into A Sex Doll Without My Consent' | This Morning www.youtube.com





The model responded: "It’s double wrong because it’s connected to my identity. It’s not just a doll that looks like me - they never hid the fact it’s a doll from me."



Despite the bizarre incident, Aris tried to see the positive side and turned it into a compliment.

"In everything that happens, I always try to see the bright side," she told the show.

"They did it without my consent, they use it for commercial use, it’s a sex doll - all these crazy things - but it does mean people find me attractive, so I guess I chose to see it as flattering.

"Everybody likes to feel attractive. They just took me - a random girl from Israel."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.