Women in China are ditching traditional relationships and hiring 'Kens' instead

A quiet shift away from traditional relationships is reportedly unfolding in China, particularly among affluent women.

In a viral clip, Jessie Song (@itsjessiesong) suggested that many women are choosing to remain single and instead hiring "a Ken" – what she describes as a "young, pretty male nanny".

These so-called Kens are said to take on domestic tasks such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, while also offering emotional support, much like a real-life partner.

Song shared an example from her own social circle: a successful businesswoman in her forties who attends the same yoga studio, and who allegedly keeps Kens "on rotation" every month or so, "depending on her mood".

The revelation sparked a lively discussion in the comments, with many intrigued by the trend. One user quipped: "Not gonna lie, I kinda love this."

Another added: "See how women pay for and value these services. Just saying…"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Where do I sign up? I need three right away."

Elsewhere, many more are stepping away from convention — a shift accelerated by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, which is reshaping the landscape of modern relationships.

Beyond people creating (and in some cases even marrying) their own AI partners, entire platforms now exist to nurture connections with virtual companions.

One such app is Japan’s Loverse, which launched in 2023.

At first glance, it resembles any other dating platform: users swipe through profiles, and if there’s a match, they can start chatting.

The twist? Those profiles don’t belong to real people, but to AI-powered bots.

