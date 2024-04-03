Woman with world's longest legs speaks out after being targetted by trolls

A woman who holds the world record for having the longest legs says trolls often compare her to horror character Slenderman – but she loves being unique.

Maci Currin has held the record for four years, with her statuesque legs measuring 53.3 and 52.8 inches respectively – making them the longest on any female in the world.

The 21-year-old, who stands tall at 6ft 10ins, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing clips of herself demonstrating her incredible height.

“I get a lot of mixed reactions, but that’s to be expected,” Maci, from Austin, Texas, US, told What's The Jam.

“If someone is going to hate, they hate because they don’t understand. [I am also] called horror movie characters, like Slenderman.

“I’ve always been taller than everyone since pre-school. I’ve always been a head above everyone.

“There was this one instance where I was playing on the playground – I think I was in second grade – and someone asked me if I was a middle schooler because of how tall I was.

“At the time I hated my height because it was the one thing kids could target me for. [But] the best perk would have to be that no one is like me.

“I am unique. People will often be like ‘you are so beautiful, do you model?’. As a 6’10 female, my job is to empower other tall women.”





Jam Press/@maci.currin





But there are downsides to her height, too.



Maci said: “Having to duck under every doorway makes me want to grab a hammer and smash them all down!”

The young woman also struggles with dating, sharing a video of her recounting how men say they don’t like kissing her in public because of the height difference.

She added: “I currently have no interest in dating, but all the times I’ve dated – especially with men that are shorter than me by a significant amount – has just felt off.

“Like they were almost embarrassed of me.”

The TikTokker’s comments section is filled with mixed responses from viewers – from people comparing her to the Slenderman character, to people asking if she is even ‘real’.

The fictional Slenderman character is depicted as a thin, unnaturally tall humanoid with a featureless white head and face, and was featured in a 2018 movie of the same name.

In one video of Maci, a viewer said: “That would be scary to see in a dark hallway.”

In others, users compared her to the ‘Other Mother’ character in the Coraline movie.

Jam Press/@maci.currin





Other fans insist she should be a model thanks to her height, and ask how she finds clothes that fit her – something that is a particular struggle for Maci.

She said: “Finding clothes is hard. I shop at American Tall mostly, although they don’t have any long pants that fit me – I have to get them custom-made which costs around $250 for one pair of jeans. I’m not made of money [so] I only have two pairs of jeans that fit me right.”

Despite her fame due to holding the world record, Maci says she isn’t worried about retaining the title.

She added: “I have had the world record for female longest legs for about four years now. Having that title doesn’t have a meaning to me anymore.

“It’s more of a thing of the past. If anyone wants to take the title from me I’d be more than happy.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel