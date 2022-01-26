Words ending in 'ACK' to help with Wordle answer #221

Wordle is the new viral sensation that has taken the internet by storm.

The premise of the game is simple. Players get six attempts to guess a five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.



Some players follow all sorts of strategies when trying to crack the Wordle code. ADIEU is a popular method, which allows you to test the four vowels – we're pretty sure the internet will implode when the ad-free puzzle chooses ADIEU as the mystery word.



Perhaps you don't want to cheat at Wordle, but need a little nudge in the right direction for answer #221.



Here are ten five-letter words that will prompt you along the way to victory.

Slack

"Not taut or held tightly in position" – or for many people working from home, the messenging app.

Crack

"A line on the surface of something along which it has split without breaking apart."

Knack

"An acquired or natural skill at doing something."

Track

"A rough path or road, typically one beaten by use rather than constructed."

Black

"Of the very darkest colour owing to the absence of or complete absorption of light; the opposite of white."

Snack

"A small amount of food eaten between meals."

Flack

"A publicity agent."

Stack

"A pile of objects, typically one that is neatly arranged."

Smack

"A sharp slap or blow, typically one given with the palm of the hand."

Quack

"The characteristic harsh sound made by a duck."





Have a go at guessing today's Wordle here.

Admitted defeat? Click here to reveal Wednesday's answer for #221.

