It's somewhat a big day for Wordle as they round off Thursday with their 250th word.

The viral game has become the world's morning ritual – and now people are complaining it's too easy. Instead, they've been shooting their shot at Quordle, a new puzzle in which you have to solve four five-letter words simultaneously.

And while some of the answers have had Brits up in arms, we predict the Americans might have something to say today.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

Hint? An American probably wouldn't use this word to describe a man.

Wordle

The answer for #248 is "BLOKE", a slang term for a man in the UK, Ireland Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

