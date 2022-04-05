Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Another day, another Wordle.

The viral puzzle has not only taken over social feeds across the globe but it's also formed some incredibly interesting headlines. The game helped a woman curb her QAnon conspiracy theories addiction and saved an elderly woman's life from a kidnapper.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Babies.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter













Wordle





Without further ado, Sunday’s answer is “NATAL”, relating to the birth of babies or to where an animal or baby was born.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



