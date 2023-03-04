Influencer with 'world's biggest lips' warned they will burst if she has more filler

A woman who boasts humongous lips has had even more filler despite receiving messages of concern online – with onlookers warning her they will "burst."



Andrea Ivanova recently hit the headlines after debuting her new enhanced look, forking out an estimated £1,600 on cheekbone filler.

Along with her self-proclaimed title of the “World’s Biggest Lips,” the social media influencer also hopes to achieve a new record with her well-defined facial structure.

Starting her transformation in 2018, with the hopes of looking like a Bratz doll, she’s also undergone further surgery, such as jaw and chin filler.

Now, in a bid to keep her voluptuous pout in tip-top shape, she’s received even more filler – but fans have expressed their concerns, believing they're close to "bursting."

“I still want bigger lips and I will continue with more injections to make them even bigger,” Andrea, who has 26,000 followers on Instagram, told NeedToKnow.Online.





“My lips are still not big enough and I want them much bigger than now. Every month, I will get more filler, but I can’t even count how much money I’ve spent in total.”

In the post, which has racked up hundreds of likes, she shows off her humongous lips, with the caption: “Fresh lips and cheeks!!!”

Users flocked to the comments to share their reactions, with mixed responses from fans.

“Are you not scared they will just burst one day,” Claire Louise Nugent said. Another person added: “I feel so bad for you,” followed by a crying emoji.

“These doctors should be jailed! You need mental help,” Dawna Maria Ohrwall commented. One user said: “So sad! Please don’t be just a pair of lips.” Others, however, adored her new look.

“They look amazing,” one person commented with three heart emojis.

User @arubin1958 added: “Andrea, I dream of what your lips can do.”

“Absolute beauty and perfection,” another person said.





Previously, the former philosophy student claimed that several clinics “refused” to give her more lip filler, as future procedures could be potentially “fatal.”

Aside from their views and negative opinions online, the 25-year-old adores her look.

Andrea, from Bulgaria, added: “I don’t worry about people’s comments, as I have my own taste and views on beauty – I follow them strictly.

“Each person should satisfy themselves without fearing or worrying about the opinion of others because the meaning of life is to be happy.”

