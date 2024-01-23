'World's luckiest man' came back from the dead then won the lottery twice

Some say you make your own luck in this life, but one man had more than his fair share after coming close to death before winning the lottery not once, but twice.

Australian man Bill Morgan has become known online as the ‘luckiest man in the world’ after footage of him winning huge amounts of money resurfaced a number of times over the last few decades.

His remarkable story saw him come close to death in 1998, when he suffered a horrifying car crash where his heart stopped for 14 minutes. Morgan then spent two weeks in a coma, but miraculously survived.

Morgan made a recovery and one day bought a scratch card, winning a Toyota Corolla worth $30,000.

That’s incredible enough in itself, but things really took a turn for the unexpected after the TV station 9News decided to film Morgan reenacting his win.

This time, he picked up a new scratch card and won a staggering $250,000 in front of the cameras.

“I just won $250,000,” a stunned Morgan said in the clip which has gone viral numerous times over the years. “I'm not joking. I think I'll have another heart attack.”

It’s one of the most incredible tales of good fortune we’ve ever seen, and the footage has become a classic of its kind online.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the spectacular incident in 2020, he said: “And with that I scratched it off and turned around to the camera and said, ‘I just won $250,000’ and the boss from Tattersall's was there and he said, ‘good joke’.

“I said, ‘I'm not joking’ and all of a sudden it hit me like a tonne of bricks - I thought I was going to have another heart attack there and then.”

