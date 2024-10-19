Pet owners have been urged to avoid the hybrid breed of cat that resembles XL bully dogs, after it grew in popularity on social media.

Ownership of XL bully dogs has proven a controversial topic over recent times. A ban on the dog breed, which has been involved in a series of highly-publicised attacks on people, came into effect on 31 December.

The ban makes it illegal to breed , sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or allow an XL Bully dog to stray in England and Wales. Thousands of owners successfully applied for an exemption that requires XL Bullies to be muzzled, among other stipulations.

Now, cat owners have been urged to avoid “bullycats”, which breeders created by mixing the hairless gene from Sphynx cats with the short-legged gene from Munchkin cats. It comes following concerns over potential health issues the hybrid breed could face.

Dr Grace Carroll, an animal behaviour specialist at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “Consumers hold purchasing power. By refusing to buy breeds with extreme traits, we can discourage breeders from prioritising aesthetics over the health and welfare of the animals.”

Dr Carroll added: “Kittens already have a limited ability to regulate their body temperature, which is further complicated by hairlessness, making them susceptible to respiratory infections and skin issues.”

Animal welfare organisations are particularly concerned about the rise of “bully cats”, with the NatureWatch Foundation highlighting the “disturbing” trend on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

A spokesperson said: “It’s shocking to see these poor cats starting to appear in the UK. This kind of breeding is just cruel.”

However, the hybrid breed is gaining popularity on social media and breeders are insisting that they are health-tested.

An RSPCA spokesperson urged breeders to prioritise the health and welfare of any animal over the way they look earlier this year, saying: “We understand that their emerging presence on social media may fuel a demand for these kinds of cats but we would urge fellow cat lovers to consider adopting the many rescue cats in our care instead of buying from a breeder.”

