Couple explain how they became Pornhub’s most viewed amateurs of the year

Thousands of amateurs post pornographic videos of themselves on sites such as PornHub where they go up against the professionals but there's one amateur couple in particular that seems to be more popular than most.

Yiny and Leon, whose stage name is yinyleon, regularly post videos of them having sex in all different kinds of situations and their hundreds of videos have a combined total of more than 1.2 billion views.

Puerto Rican Yiny, 40, and husband Leon, 44, are a couple based in Texas but the videos focus more on Yiny as do their social media accounts.

In 2022, yinyleon was the most viewed amateur couple on PornHub, defending the title they also claimed in 2021.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, the pair spoke about why they wanted to share raunchy videos of themselves together and why they've been so successful.

"As we say in Puerto Rico, we're muy bellacos - very horny - always, all our lives. We were always very sexual and we said 'let's do porn'," Yiny said.

She said their outdoor videos have proven really popular and that's what got them a lot of views.

Yiny said: "I think that's why we rose to the top - because everything looks so real. We're on top of rocks, trees... Anywhere."

Leon added: "I was in the military for 13 years but I left because what I made in the Army in a year, here I make in a month and a half, two months, it's ridiculous.

"Fans see us as 'the girl who does Pornhub with her husband'. I don't consider myself a porn star, it's just us with a cellphone."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.