YouTuber Chris Chan reportedly released from jail on bond

Chris Chan has reportedly been released from jail on bond, although the reason why is still unknown.

The internet personality and YouTuber – real name Christine Weston Chandler – was arrested on suspicion of incest in 2021.

A leaked phone call previously led some to suggest Chan was in a sexual relationship with her elderly mother, 79, who has dementia.

New reports state that Chan has been released from a Virginia jail on a court order, having been held in custody since being arrested in 2021.

They were being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail. However, Chan was issued a transportation order on March 27.

Since Chan’s release, some social media users have received warning messages.

One message shared online purportedly states that Chan was “bonded out”. It reads: “If you have any concerns about your immediate safety, contact your local law enforcement agency, or if you have an emergency, call 911.”

The Virginia VINE website also lists Chan as being “out of custody”, as well as a warning to some about the release. It also states that Chan has a hearing later this year on August 8.

Chris is known for creating the webcomic series Sonichu. Sonichu focuses on the exploits of the title character, who is a blend of the Pokémon Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Chan was arrested in 2021 Chris Chan/YouTube





Chris is a trans woman who came out as transgender in 2014 after originally identifying as a man. Chan was diagnosed with autism at the age of five or six.

Reports emerged back in August that Chris had escaped from jail shortly before they'd had been due to go to trial, however, that was later proven to be untrue.

