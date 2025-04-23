YouTube has turned 20, and it’s making us feel all nostalgic.

What first launched with an innocuous video in 2005 has gone on to change the face of internet culture, and inform the way millions of people consume media around the world.

The first clip on the site was, famously, ‘Me at the Zoo’ , which was filmed by the site’s co-founder Jawed Karim. Nobody could have known then, when the site was launched and that video was first posted, the impact that it would have in decades to come and the many lives of content creators it would change.

It's not just silly subject matter, either. As our picks below reflect, the platform has long been a place for people to learn and discuss serious subjects, from science to social studies.

In honour of YouTube turning 20, these are the Indy100 team’s picks for our favourite nostalgic videos on the platform – so, kick back and enjoy some classic clips.

Sophie Thompson – Assistant Editor

Arguably one of the most quotable videos to come out of YouTube, there's no way we couldn't give a nod to Sweet Brown, who accidentally made an online career for herself after escaping an apartment fire in 2012. "Ain't nobody got time for that" became an essential in every teen's vocabulary, and she's still an iconic part of internet history. What's more, you have to respect that she took her money and ran because she's now firmly out of the spotlight having cashed the cheque for her Tyler Perry movie, several TV commercials, and an unreleased Will.I.Am video off the back of her viral fame. Good for her.

Ellie Abraham – Freelance writer

One of my favourite YouTube videos is the Powers of Ten™ by Charles and Ray Eames, which was originally a documentary released in 1977. It starts with a birds-eye view of a picnic by the lakeside in Chicago before zooming out every 10 seconds, 10 times further away, until we are in space and Earth is nothing but a speck. Not only is it wonderfully retro, but it also offers a tangible perspective of how small we and our planet are in the grand scheme of things.

Jake Brigstock – Gaming reporter

I know what you're thinking, this isn't a gaming video, but my favourite YouTube video has to be Madeon's insane mashup sampling 39 different tracks on a MIDI controller. I first came across this when I properly started getting into dance music in the early 2010s and this video never fails to blow my mind. The talent and technique to be able to mashup so many different tracks so seamlessly without making a single error was one of my very first true inspirations into wanting to make this kind of music and DJ, something I still do to this day. A complete masterpiece!

Harry Fletcher – Editor

The early viral years were a load of fun, weren't they? Internet culture was all about sharing stupid, harmless videos back then - like this cracker from 2005, which saw the legend of Leeroy Jenkins born. The clip sees a World of Warcraft player completely ruin a meticulous plan for a group of gamers by charging into the heat of battle - all while screaming his name and creating a priceless viral moment. May his legend live on.

Aaliyah Harris – Audience Editor

When I watched Jane Elliott's Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Exercise experiment exploring racism in Britain for the first time, I thought 'who is this woman, how is she so brazen to strangers and why has she been so controversial in the US?' I was intrigued to find out what she was about to do over here in the UK and how it would impact conversations about diversity. I found it really interesting and ended up researching further into her theories which eventually led to me writing my own article about it. I find seeing how people think about complex issues and react in live situations fascinating, and I was eager to learn more after watching this video - that's why it's my favourite.

