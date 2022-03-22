One of the most controversial families on YouTube, the ACE Family have announced their plans to move away from the platform. In it's place, they've announced that the will be hosting a festival that takes after their own name.

Austin and Catherine McBroom, who spearhead the YouTube channel, announced they are launching a family festival and VIP ticket winners will be invited to their wedding.

Over the years, the YouTubers have earned over 18 million subscribers. Their vlogs feature the McBrooms and their three children and follow their life as a family.

In their most recent video titled "The End of the ACE Family on YouTube," the couple announced their plans to host a festival. The event, which is called the ACE Family Fest, is scheduled to take place in August.

On the event website, the two describe the one-day festival as "Disneyland meets Coachella," and asserts that people of all ages are welcome. Activities for the festival include "free" games, rides and access to wildlife animals and live performers.

Two VIP ticket holders who purchase the "ACE VIP pass" which is valued at $499 for five tickets will be chosen to "join us at our wedding at the end of this year."

The pass holder winners will then be chosen to attend the McBroom's wedding, along with their four guests.

The wedding itself is slated to occur in September where winners will additionally receive an "exclusive wedding gift."

