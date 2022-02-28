Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky played the voice of Paddington in his country and people’s minds are blown.

Since Russia violently invaded Ukraine last week, the previously fairly unknown Zelenskyy has gone from relative obscurity to being known around the world as a wartime leader.

He has joined his fellow countrymen and women in defending their homeland and gained recognition around the world for doing so.

But before he was a president at war, Zelenskyy, a qualified lawyer, had a much more creative past, as he made his name as an actor and comedian first.

In 2006, he won Ukraine’s version of Strictly Come Dancingand in 2015 he was in a TV show playing the character of a history teacher who was voted president after a viral rant against government corruption.

Now, people are losing their minds after finding out Zelensky dubbed the voice for the Ukrainian versions of the films Paddington and Paddington 2.

TV producer Franklin Leonard tweeted: “I need confirmation on the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington.

“I repeat: Need confirmation that Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington.”

Someone provided that confirmation, tweeting an image of the film poster with Zelenskyy’s face on it.

Another person posted a clip showing his work in action.



Someone else joked: “With Strictly and voicing Paddington on his CV the only way Zelensky could appeal to middle Britain more would be if it turned out he played Superintendent Hastings in the Ukrainian version of Line of Duty.”

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the films, tweeted his thanks and appreciation to Zelenskyy.

He wrote: “Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy.”

