A vodka brand with "Zelensky's Tears" written on it is apparently being sold in Russian supermarkets and a video of it is going viral on Twitter.

On Sunday, Matthew Luxmoore posted a video of the vodka bottle writing, "Russian vodka brands include Putinka, Medvedevka and Yeltsinka. Now “Zelensky’s Tears” is apparently on sale at Moscow’s supermarkets."

In the video, the slim bottle of vodka depicts a cutout version of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wiping a tear away with Russian writing below it including the words "limited edition".

It is unclear what brand of vodka the bottle is or where it was obtained.

In response, many people found the joke in poor taste.

"Petty. Childish. Kinda stupid," a Twitter user wrote.

"How despicable," Etoile wrote.

"And Putin sends soldiers to their deaths and does not cry at all," a translated tweet from Nadiia reads.

The video quickly gained traction receiving over 70k views.

This is not the first time Zelensky has been used on alcohol bottles. Back in April, a charity organization launched a vodka in the UK called Vodka Zelensky in honor of the Ukrainian President with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Ukraine assistance.

According to the person who filmed the video "It's a joke, that they are selling 'Zelensky's Tears' vodka in Moscow supermarkets" as reported by Newsweek.

The video comes as Russia is expected to intensify its fighting in Ukraine should members of the European Union decide whether or not to accept Ukraine and Moldova as members.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia invaded in February.

