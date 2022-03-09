Amazon's best deals for today, March 9th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!
FLYBIRD
Weight Bench, Adjustable Strength Training Bench for Full Body Workout with Fast Folding-New Version
Tone up at home on the cheap when you order this Lightning Deal weight bench by Flybird that lets you customize your workout and get the most bang for your buck. It folds easily to fit in compact spaces and can be configured into seven back and three seated positions. It also has a 700-pound weight capacity, making it one of the strongest benches you can find.
Bold Uniq
Purple Hair Mask for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair - Banish Yellow Hues: Blue Masque to Reduce Brassiness & Condition Dry Damaged Hair - Sulfate Free Toner
Anyone with light blonde or platinum hair knows the struggle to deal with orange or yellow tones, brass, and crispy strands that are fried from too much bleach and harsh toners. Give the Bold Uniq purple hair mask a try to combat all those issues at once, and save $10 off the original price while doing so! It's highly conditioning and eliminates brassiness better than many more popular purple shampoos and conditioners.
BAYKA
French Press Coffee Maker
This is one of the most beautiful French presses we've ever seen! Snatch one or two up now while it's on sale for under $20 – it makes a gorgeous gift for you or anyone in your life who loves a good, strong cup of joe.
LA JOLIE MUSE
Plumeria Scented Candles
Candles are the quickest way to add ambiance to any room, so stock up on freshly scented ones like this plumeria stunner from La Jolie Muse. You'll save 15% when you buy today, making it easy to grab multiples so you'll always have a versatile gift on hand!
Giotto
Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw
We love a good motivational water bottle, and this one has been in our rotation for years now. Get one for yourself now to save $4 off the usual price, but tick off that little box just below the listed price to save an additional 10% at checkout.