8 best reusable water bottles to help you reduce plastic use and save money

Reusable bottles are better than single use plastic for a plethora of reasons: They don’t end up in the trash after you guzzle them, they often hold more water than a standard bottle that you’d grab at a convenience store, they save you money in a very short amount of time of using them, and many of them are beautiful (as you’ll see below) thus making them a great accessory.

Having a full bottle on you at all times is also a great reminder to keep sipping to make sure you get your recommended 64 ounces every day.

We looked at several popular bottles on the market and chose our top favorites in different categories ranging from glass to the indestructible Yeti. Keep scrolling to find your next reusable water bottle and always remember to stay hydrated!