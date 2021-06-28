8 best reusable water bottles to help you reduce plastic use and save money
Reusable bottles are better than single use plastic for a plethora of reasons: They don’t end up in the trash after you guzzle them, they often hold more water than a standard bottle that you’d grab at a convenience store, they save you money in a very short amount of time of using them, and many of them are beautiful (as you’ll see below) thus making them a great accessory.
Having a full bottle on you at all times is also a great reminder to keep sipping to make sure you get your recommended 64 ounces every day.
We looked at several popular bottles on the market and chose our top favorites in different categories ranging from glass to the indestructible Yeti. Keep scrolling to find your next reusable water bottle and always remember to stay hydrated!
Surfer 32oz Wide Mouth Tritan Water Bottle
BEST: Overall
Nalgene’s most popular bottle is this 32oz wide-mouth version that comes in fun, bright colors and is fully customizable to look exactly the way you want. Choose from a list of bottle and lid colors to add a little fun into your sipping routine.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw
BEST: Goal-setting
If you’re reaching for the gallon-a-day mark and don’t want to refill something smaller, this is the perfect option for you.
You’ll enjoy the visualization of watching the water literally slip away as you drink it down, and there’s no wondering where you stand–the bottle tells you exactly what a great job you’re doing. The only downside is it’s a little heavy for anyone who needs something more portable.
Dumbgood Glow in the Dark Nalgene Water Bottle
BEST: Novelty
For something goofy and fun that you won’t lose while camping or in a dark club, try this Dumbgood Nalgene that lights up like a glow worm when the lights go out. It holds 32oz of water or whatever other liquid you might like, such as Slurpees–recommended by Dumbgood themselves, naturally.
Glossier Water Bottls
BEST: Most beautiful
For those who love the sleek styling of cosmetic company Glossier’s aesthetic, this green Nalgene bottle is lovely, floral, and petite for easy carrying.
“Originally made for Glossier Seattle, our Nalgene Water Bottle quickly became a fan favorite,” the company says, “so we decided to bring it back for good! We love it for a bunch of reasons: the just-right 16 oz. size, the narrow mouth (easy drinking, less spilling), and handy loop top.”
Hive Glass Water Bottle - 25oz
Best: Glass
Glass is a beautiful alternative when trying to save the planet and use sustainable products, plus it won’t leach any excess chemicals or tastes into your drinks.
This beauty from Hive has a sleek profile and uses responsibly sourced materials to reduce waste and chemicals, has a wide mouth for adding ice or mixers easily, and holds 25oz so it won’t weigh you down on the go.
Quest Nalgene Mountain 32 oz. Water Bottle
BEST: For nature lovers
This is yet another 32oz Nalgene standard, but the mountain terrain imagery rendered beautifully in bright colors is sure to please the nature lover’s eye. We already told you why it’s a great bottle, but this one’s all about the art.
YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with TripleHaul Cap
Best: Indestructible
Yetis are the Rolls Royce of indestructible water bottles. Invest the money on one if you’re notoriously tough on bottles, especially in an outdoors setting. It has double wall insulation, a three-finger grip, 18/8 stainless steel construction so it can stand up to nearly anything.
If you don’t like the look of this white one, click through to see the variety of Duracoat colors–all refuse to scratch or fade.
THERMOS Funtainer 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottle, Lime
BEST: For kids
More than 17,000 reviews on Amazon give this Thermos Funtainer for kids a five-star rating with many reviews calling it easy to clean, leak-proof, and the perfect size for your little ones to cart to school.
It keeps beverages cold up to 12 hours, and there are more than 30 colors and character themes to choose from so you can help your child stay excited about hydration.