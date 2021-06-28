8 best reusable water bottles to help you reduce plastic use and save money

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 28 June 2021 15:12
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Reusable bottles are better than single use plastic for a plethora of reasons: They don’t end up in the trash after you guzzle them, they often hold more water than a standard bottle that you’d grab at a convenience store, they save you money in a very short amount of time of using them, and many of them are beautiful (as you’ll see below) thus making them a great accessory.

Having a full bottle on you at all times is also a great reminder to keep sipping to make sure you get your recommended 64 ounces every day.

We looked at several popular bottles on the market and chose our top favorites in different categories ranging from glass to the indestructible Yeti. Keep scrolling to find your next reusable water bottle and always remember to stay hydrated!

Surfer 32oz Wide Mouth Tritan Water Bottle

BEST: Overall

Nalgene’s most popular bottle is this 32oz wide-mouth version that comes in fun, bright colors and is fully customizable to look exactly the way you want. Choose from a list of bottle and lid colors to add a little fun into your sipping routine.

Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw

BEST: Goal-setting

If you’re reaching for the gallon-a-day mark and don’t want to refill something smaller, this is the perfect option for you.

You’ll enjoy the visualization of watching the water literally slip away as you drink it down, and there’s no wondering where you stand–the bottle tells you exactly what a great job you’re doing. The only downside is it’s a little heavy for anyone who needs something more portable.

Dumbgood Glow in the Dark Nalgene Water Bottle

BEST: Novelty

For something goofy and fun that you won’t lose while camping or in a dark club, try this Dumbgood Nalgene that lights up like a glow worm when the lights go out. It holds 32oz of water or whatever other liquid you might like, such as Slurpees–recommended by Dumbgood themselves, naturally.

Glossier Water Bottls

BEST: Most beautiful

For those who love the sleek styling of cosmetic company Glossier’s aesthetic, this green Nalgene bottle is lovely, floral, and petite for easy carrying.

“Originally made for Glossier Seattle, our Nalgene Water Bottle quickly became a fan favorite,” the company says, “so we decided to bring it back for good! We love it for a bunch of reasons: the just-right 16 oz. size, the narrow mouth (easy drinking, less spilling), and handy loop top.”

Hive Glass Water Bottle - 25oz

Best: Glass

Glass is a beautiful alternative when trying to save the planet and use sustainable products, plus it won’t leach any excess chemicals or tastes into your drinks.

This beauty from Hive has a sleek profile and uses responsibly sourced materials to reduce waste and chemicals, has a wide mouth for adding ice or mixers easily, and holds 25oz so it won’t weigh you down on the go.

Quest Nalgene Mountain 32 oz. Water Bottle

BEST: For nature lovers

This is yet another 32oz Nalgene standard, but the mountain terrain imagery rendered beautifully in bright colors is sure to please the nature lover’s eye. We already told you why it’s a great bottle, but this one’s all about the art.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with TripleHaul Cap

Best: Indestructible

Yetis are the Rolls Royce of indestructible water bottles. Invest the money on one if you’re notoriously tough on bottles, especially in an outdoors setting. It has double wall insulation, a three-finger grip, 18/8 stainless steel construction so it can stand up to nearly anything.

If you don’t like the look of this white one, click through to see the variety of Duracoat colors–all refuse to scratch or fade.

THERMOS Funtainer 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottle, Lime

BEST: For kids

More than 17,000 reviews on Amazon give this Thermos Funtainer for kids a five-star rating with many reviews calling it easy to clean, leak-proof, and the perfect size for your little ones to cart to school.

It keeps beverages cold up to 12 hours, and there are more than 30 colors and character themes to choose from so you can help your child stay excited about hydration.

Latest

8 best reusable water bottles
2021-06-28T14:12:33.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why the Proscenic T21 is our favorite
2021-06-24T01:24:56.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-06-24T01:16:58.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-06-23T17:27:15.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-06-23T17:25:17.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-06-23T17:24:14.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-06-23T17:22:40.000Z
9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-06-23T16:00:36.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-06-23T14:38:05.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-06-23T14:35:50.000Z
Are these budget-friendly wireless earbuds worth $30?
2021-06-23T14:35:28.000Z
Malibu Barbie x Colourpop review
2021-06-23T14:27:07.000Z
10 last-minute women’s fashion deals to nab before Prime Day ends
2021-06-22T20:42:10.000Z
10 best deals on baby supplies for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-22T16:23:29.000Z
5 best laptop deals happening now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-22T14:36:47.000Z
5 Amazon Prime Day lightning deals to jump on right now
2021-06-22T13:16:31.000Z
11 best men’s fashion deals on sale for Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T17:32:40.000Z
10 best pet supply deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T16:33:54.000Z
7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T15:06:30.000Z
5 lightning deals to grab right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:48:55.000Z
8 best Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:14:30.000Z
12 best top-rated women’s fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T12:27:28.000Z
5 best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T11:18:56.000Z
7 best around-the-house gadgets for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:40:20.000Z
10 best shampoo and haircare deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:02:21.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-16T18:37:55.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-06-16T15:29:03.000Z
7 best VPNs for maximum web-surfing anonymity
2021-06-15T16:20:17.000Z
10 best men’s fragrances for 2021
2021-06-14T16:32:27.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-10T14:25:39.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-10T14:17:55.000Z
12 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-06-10T13:57:08.000Z
9 best face exfoliators for all skin types and budgets
2021-06-09T18:46:58.000Z
7 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-06-08T16:46:14.000Z
7 best flat irons for all hair types and budgets
2021-06-07T22:04:28.000Z
10 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-06-07T17:06:08.000Z
7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session
2021-06-04T17:57:42.000Z
21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z