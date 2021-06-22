5 Amazon Prime Day lightning deals to jump on right now
We’re keeping you up to date on all the hottest deals we can find for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Below are five more Lightning Deals that are limited on time and quantity, so click now to grab them before they’re gone!
Build-A-Bear Gift Card
If you have any Build-a-Bear lovers in your family, now’s the time to buy them a gift card so they can create the stuffed cutie of their dreams and save big doing it! Get $50 in store credit for just $39.50 if you buy now.
Veken Pet Fountain, 84oz/2.5L
If you have a cat who loves to meow at the sink for fresh water, try this continuously flowing fountain to give them the entertainment and sips they need. Save $5.40 when you buy now!
AILIHEN C8 Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control
Headphone deals about for Prime Day, but we’re currently enamored with this gorgeous rose gold set on sale for just $16.98. They’re collapsible, flexible, and “let you hear music the way it was originally heard.”
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks
If you’ve been looking for a cozy way to snuggle up outdoors and lounge in the shade, this portable hammock is for you. Get the two person version now while it’s marked down 20% for the next few hours.
RockJam 61 Key Keyboard Piano With LCD Display Kit, Keyboard Stand, Piano Bench, Headphones, Simply Piano App & Keynote Stickers
Whether you’re just starting out as a musician or trying to encourage someone who is, this all-in-one kit is a great way to help the fledgling player on their way to piano greatness. Save $15.99 when you buy now.