Amazon's best personal tech deals to scope out before October's Prime Day event

Personal tech items are always a huge hit on Prime Day, and the upcoming October edition of the two-day mega-sale is no different! Here are some of the best products we're testing and loving, eyeballing, or throwing on our wishlists for this holiday season, from convenient and portable charging stations to telescopes that let you and your kids get lost in the stars.

Case-Mate - Fuel - Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Case-Mate Fuel - Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station ​Let's kick things off with one of our new favorite products we've tested in the office: The Fuel Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. This thing is a godsend for folks who want to travel more lightly but guarantee they're never without a charge! Once you pop it out of the secure packaging, setup is a breeze: Plug the cord into the chic, foldable gray pad and the other end into the wall plug, plug that into a socket, and voila! You're ready to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch by simply placing them on the wireless unit. Plus it works with Samsung products and Qi-compatible wireless devices up to 15w. The folding mechanism is especially great for those who work from a desk, as you can keep an eye on your phone while it's charging without having to pick it up 10 times an hour or leave it on your nightstand to streamline the number of wires you have hanging around. Indicator lights let you know when it's charging or if there's some sort of error, and our favorite feature is its slimness – it truly folds into practically nothing and can be slipped into nearly any size handbag on the go. Pick it up now and you'll save $50!

Case-Mate $149.99 $99.99 Buy Now

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse At 3x faster than traditional models with customizable chroma RGB lighting, this mouse is leagues ahead of whatever standard one from 10 years ago you might still be using. Give it a shot – it's under $20 when you buy now! Razer` $49.99 $17.97 Buy Now

Pelican Shield Kevlar Series - iPhone 14 Pro Case Pelican Shield Kevlar Series - iPhone 14 Pro Case This one's another huge hit at Wishlist, and it will definitely be popping up in future gift guides so make sure to bookmark it now! Made from Kevlar - yes, the bullet-proof vest stuff – this ultimate Dad phone case is nearly indestructible, surviving a 21 foot drop test thanks to multiple layers of hard material cushioned with soft, absorbent rubber. It's crafted from standard certified sustainable recycled materials, so it's sure to please the eco-conscious, and it's compatible with all MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers. Take advantage of the coupon for 10% off while it's available! Pelican $59.99 Buy Now

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S Even non-gamers can take one look at this attractive controller and be inspired to pick up the hobby. Dual rumble motors, mappable advanced gaming buttons, and a diamond-texture grip that feels great in the hand are all part of the attractive Spectra Infinity controller from PowerA. Designed for the Xbox, it also has three-way trigger locks and aesthetically pleasing RBD color LEDs that shift colors throughout gameplay. It comes in a secure, perfectly gift-sized box so you can wrap it up for under the tree or stuff it in a stocking this Christmas. PowerA $37.99 $29.99 Buy Now

Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids A telescope is a fantastic gift for curious kids who find science and nature fascinating. It's also perfect for a little one with whom you'd like to cut back on screen time! Pick up this beginner-friendly model that's ideal for scoping out the moon and stars, and enjoy the high-transmission coating that magnifies far-away objects while protecting your eyes at the same time – it's currently around a third off the normal price. ​Gskyer $129.99 $89.99 Buy Now

Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop HP Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop Prime Day is primetime to invest in a new laptop, and Amazon is already slashing prices on dozens of models like this Victus by HP Gaming model. Buy now to save 26% off this machine and reap the benefits which include: –NVIDIA graphics –superior performance with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor –battery life of up to 8 hours and 15 minutes –Windows 11 OS –1-year limited warranty HP $1219.99 $899.99 Buy Now

ATMPC Kids tablet 8” Android 11 ATMPC Kids tablet 8” Android 11 This specifically made-for-children tablet comes installed with Iwawa APP, and it features an alarm setting and parental controls, and it allows you to create time limits so you can choose how much screen time your little one is getting. Best for kids aged 4 to 13, it's the perfect interactive device that's both educational and fun to help stimulate learning and emotional growth in your favorite kid. ATMPC $79.99 $69.99 Buy Now