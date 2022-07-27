It's bright, it's cheerful, and it's everything pink all the time: It's Barbiecore.

Tiktok's favorite aesthetic du jour is heavily inspired by leaked shots of Greta Gerwig's forthcoming film Barbie (set for release next summer), but it also hits all the right notes for the heatwave so many of us are living through and, for some, has a subversive feel of performing a delightfully campy version of femininity that seems apropos for 2022. All those behind-the-scenes looks at Margot Robbie's impeccable wardrobe on set have sunk their hooks in our hearts, and it's time to dress the part.

Regardless of your motivation behind dressing like the beloved plastic queen, there are plenty of ways to do it: Dye your hair, paint your nails, throw on a slinky dress – however you like it, serve it up in pink and wear it with the confidence of the 11.5-inch icon. Here are our current favorite clothes, accessories, and more to help you live the Malibu dreamhouse fantasy right now.

Packable Jacket, Block Champion Logo Champion Packable Jacket, Block Champion Logo For the sporty dolls out there, this lightweight, easy-to-pack jacket is the perfect shade of Barbie pink and looks great when worn with a head-to-toe casual athleisure look –imagine how cute it would look with these swirled pink sandals! Champion $50 $38 Buy Now

Women's Briga Shoulder Bag Steve Madden Women's Briga Shoulder Bag Not only is it the desired hyper-feminine color, it's also made from plastic like Barbie herself. We especially love the chunky pink chain that really sets off the tough-meets-flirty feel of this bag! Steve Madden $85.76 Buy Now

Dixon Knit Dress Reformation Dixon Knit Dress Reformation has been a brand name on everyone's lips lately since J. Lo is trotting out plenty of looks by them while on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck, but they're also holding it down with the Barbiecore trend thinks to fun little numbers like this one. We love the styling with a vintage Louis Vuitton seen here, but don't be afraid to go monochrome with our bag suggestion above! Reformation $128 Buy Now

Reina Earrings Vivienne Westwood Reina Earrings We won't call it played out, but we've already seen the Vivienne Westwood pearl choker a lot. Incorporate the logo into your look with just a touch of pink with these Reina earrings that will only set you back a cool $135 – practically a steal for a real designer piece in this economy. Vivienne Westwood $135 Buy Now

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Frosé Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Match your hair color to your cocktail this summer with flirty Frosé by our favorite semi-permanent color creators, Arctic Fox. It's ideal for pre-lightened hair, which plenty of Barbie girls are probably already rocking, right? If not, AF saves the day once more with their great lightening kit. Arctic Fox $18.49 Buy Now

Charlize-R Pink Steve Madden Charlize-R Pink Disco Barbies will be ready to boogie when they slip into these super-sparkly dream shoes featuring rows on rows of rhinestones. With a five-inch heel and two-inch platform, they're definitely towering for the leggy look you'll want but more stable than an equally tall stiletto. Steve Madden $149.95 Buy Now

Supernova Shiny Pink Lace-Up Cowl Neck Midi Dress Lulu's Supernova Shiny Pink Lace-Up Cowl Neck Midi Dress ​Not all pinks are equally bold, but this one incorporates shine in the fabric to complement its muted tones. The slinky slip dress is also giving us lovely Y2K vibes, a trend that shows no signs of stopping yet. Lulu's $68 Buy Now