8 best Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 21 June 2021 14:14
(Getty Images)

When it comes to savings on Amazon Prime Day, there’s no better deal to be found than the company’s signature products like the Kindle or Echo Dot. Keep reading to see which gadgets you can get at their absolute cheapest today.

RELATED: Check out some of our favorite around-the-house gadgets also on sale today.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Echo Dot (newest generation - 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

The newest generation of the Echo Dot Smart speaker is here and ready to come home with you. Get your Smartest home to date by grabbing a few while they’re on sale for a full 50% off (!!!) and place one in every room so you can have hands-free control of your whole house no matter where you are inside it.

Introducing Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8" HD, ages 6–12, 32 GB, Black

This is made for kids, but it’s certainly not a toy.

The Fire HD Kids Pro Tablet comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and school-age kids receive a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. Help them learn while they have fun, and save half off while doing so.

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV

Yes, seriously, you read that correctly: You can buy a 24-inch Smart TV for under $100 today. It’s the perfect gift for a kid or college-age student, anyone with a small living space or on a tight budget, or just to keep in the bedroom or den for easy access to quality TV. And let us say it once more: It’s under $100.

RELATED: Check out our other favorite TVs on sale today.

Blink Outdoor - wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 3 camera kit

Home security has never been easier to manage than it is these days thanks to the ease and protection of Smart home security cameras like this set of three by Amazon’s Blink.

For Prime Day, you’ll $100 when you invest in the weather-resistant, wireless, HD security system that comes with infrared technology, a battery life of up to two years, and Alexa-enabled access so you can keep up with what’s going on at home through simple voice commands. There’s no wiring or professional installation required, so set it up yourself in minutes and take comfort in knowing you’re better protected at home.

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with more than 2x the Storage and Book Cover lockscreen

One of life’s greatest joys for many (this writer included) is settling in next to a pool or beach or just in the bathtub with a great book that sucks you in for hours. It’s nice to have options though, but you don’t always want to lug around several paperbacks that easily get wet, torn, and ruined.

The Kindle has been the go-to e-reader since its initial release in 2007, but the newest version improves upon that OG template by making it waterproof with twice the storage, plus it’s the thinnest and lightest version to date. A single battery charge will last you weeks, and you can choose from Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage to best represent your own personal style.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal

You can make video calls and “bring entertainment to life” with this portable screen from Echo that has an 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, as well as autoframing to keep you centered on chats.

You can also check in at home while you’re out with the built-in camera, and control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion. It’s the future in a small box, and you’re saving $35 when you buy today.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack, one eero 6 router + two eero 6 extenders)

Usually $279, you’ll pay just $181 today when you invest in whole home Wifi 6 coverage, an eero system that can handle up to 5,000 square feet of space. They support up to 75 devices so you can stream 4K videos, games, and video conferences across your home, and they double as a Zigbee smart home hub so connecting to Alexa is easier than ever.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device

This is Amazon’s most affordable Fire Stick, so those on a budget can still enjoy fast streaming in full HD technology plus use Alexa to search and play all your favorite shows with this handy device, all for just $17–that’s a 40% markdown from retail.

