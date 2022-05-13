How to add western flair to your wardrobe even if you're a city slicker

Cowboy boots are a staple in some cities (hello, Nashville!) but as a Brooklynite transplant originally from the American South, I noticed they really took off in popularity here over the last couple of years.
The trend, though, extends well beyond the confines of the footwear staple and has expanded in some sartorial circles to embrace the embroidery, embellishment, and shapes that country-western troubadours and other cowpoke types have been rocking for decades. It's a highly intentional, chic look when worn correctly and with respect to its originators, so we've chosen a few pieces that work across all walks of life – yes, even born-and-raised city folks.
Keep reading to see which tops, dresses, boots, and more will fit nicely into the aesthetic you're looking to embrace, or simply complement your usual style with an extra bit of flair.
Dan Post Women's Maria Western Boots
Dan Post
Women's Maria Western Boots
With a sleek 13-inch embroidered shaft, sharp snipped toes, and a flattering but walkable heel, these boots are made for walking, dancing, and whatever else you can wrangle up on a date night when you pair them with a flouncy dress or skirt. The all-black color lends versatility and chicness to this choice, making it an easy way to incorporate a bit of western flair without going full-on just yet – but we'll get there.
Western Rodeo Cropped Overdyed Tee
Nasty Gal
Western Rodeo Cropped Overdyed Tee
Take it from a Southerner: "This ain't my first rodeo" is a phrase that mutates into something wildly useful as time and life changes necessitate its use. Wear it like a badge of honor with this oversized cropped tee that'll feel airy and light in the heat this summer.
Idyllwind Women's Blush Silk Floral Honky Tonk Heart Bandana
Idyllwind
Women's Blush Silk Floral Honky Tonk Heart Bandana
For a more subtle nod to country-western aesthetics, tie this silky scarf around your neck or on a bag so hint at the trend without diving in head-first. The "Honky Tonk Heart" lettering around the inside border is adorable!
Head West Tank
Free People
Head West Tank
The stitching is pure western goodness, reminiscent of a less opulent Nudie suit or similarly flamboyant garment in that style. The black-and-white color scheme makes it versatile, as does the simple shape. Pair with jeans and boots for a casual daytime look or wear with your favorite black mini skirt to knock back a couple of beers at the local watering hole.
Blue Bleached Denim Dress
River Island
Blue Bleached Denim Dress
There is no simpler or more fun outfit to throw together than a denim dress and cowboy boots. Try an update on the classic style with this bleached version from River Island, and add a white handbag or accessories to really make the abstract portions pop.
UO Devon Howdy Cutout Tank Top
Urban Outfitters
UO Devon Howdy Cutout Tank Top
If you can't quite stomach the return of the rhinestone Bebe shirt, aim for something a little friendlier but just as sparkly with this cropped tank that does the greeting for you.
Liberty Black Women's Kerala Western Boots - Snip Toe
Liberty Black
Women's Kerala Western Boots - Snip Toe
They're bold, flashy, and sexy, and they'll give you the confidence and attitude you need to pull off any ensemble. Go big or go home with these tall red cowboy kickers from Liberty Black.
Unique Vintage Plus Size Cream & Floral Print Western Blouse
Unique Vintage
Plus Size Cream & Floral Print Western Blouse
It's certainly a little on the yeehaw nose, but we love the subtle floral and satin-like finish of this fun, fringed shirt. You can find the standard sizes here.
Wrangler Women's Dark Dynasty Ultimate Riding Q-Baby Jeans
Wrangler
Women's Dark Dynasty Ultimate Riding Q-Baby Jeans
You can't get back in the saddle without the right jeans, and Wrangler knows just how to make them. Enjoy the sleek lines of these dark, boot-cut riding jeans and revel in the fact that they've been designed to eliminate that pesky gap in the back.
Lean On Me Velvet Duster
Current Mood
Lean On Me Velvet Duster
This one's a little goth, a little western, and it has a lot of attitude. Style it to fit your preference with tight black pants, a long skirt and boots, or even over a little black bikini for an overcast day on the beach.
https://www.bootbarn.com/double-d-ranch-womens-liberty-justice-for-all-zip-front-jacket-/2000340299.html?dwvar_2000340299_color=402#start=128
Double D Ranch
Women's Liberty & Justice For All Zip-Front Jacket
It's truly extravagant with a luxurious price tag to boot, but we're in love with this intricately decorated jacket that instantly elevates any look.
Unique Vintage Black & White Western Fringe Forever Glam Swim Top
Unique Vintage
Black & White Western Fringe Forever Glam Swim Top
This returning favorite is one of our top picks of the year as far as swimwear is concerned, just make sure to add the matching bottoms for the full cowgirl effect.
Fame Straw Cowboy Hat
Free People
Fame Straw Cowboy Hat
Swap out your boring straw hat for one with a little giddy-up flair this season and let the cool, moldable shape block out some of those harsh rays.