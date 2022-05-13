How to add western flair to your wardrobe even if you're a city slicker

Cowboy boots are a staple in some cities (hello, Nashville!) but as a Brooklynite transplant originally from the American South, I noticed they really took off in popularity here over the last couple of years.

The trend, though, extends well beyond the confines of the footwear staple and has expanded in some sartorial circles to embrace the embroidery, embellishment, and shapes that country-western troubadours and other cowpoke types have been rocking for decades. It's a highly intentional, chic look when worn correctly and with respect to its originators, so we've chosen a few pieces that work across all walks of life – yes, even born-and-raised city folks.

Keep reading to see which tops, dresses, boots, and more will fit nicely into the aesthetic you're looking to embrace, or simply complement your usual style with an extra bit of flair.

Dan Post Women's Maria Western Boots Dan Post Women's Maria Western Boots With a sleek 13-inch embroidered shaft, sharp snipped toes, and a flattering but walkable heel, these boots are made for walking, dancing, and whatever else you can wrangle up on a date night when you pair them with a flouncy dress or skirt. The all-black color lends versatility and chicness to this choice, making it an easy way to incorporate a bit of western flair without going full-on just yet – but we'll get there. Dan Post $249.95 Buy Now

Western Rodeo Cropped Overdyed Tee Nasty Gal Western Rodeo Cropped Overdyed Tee Take it from a Southerner: "This ain't my first rodeo" is a phrase that mutates into something wildly useful as time and life changes necessitate its use. Wear it like a badge of honor with this oversized cropped tee that'll feel airy and light in the heat this summer. Nasty Gal $28 Buy Now

Idyllwind Women's Blush Silk Floral Honky Tonk Heart Bandana Idyllwind Women's Blush Silk Floral Honky Tonk Heart Bandana For a more subtle nod to country-western aesthetics, tie this silky scarf around your neck or on a bag so hint at the trend without diving in head-first. The "Honky Tonk Heart" lettering around the inside border is adorable! Idyllwind $39.50 Buy Now

Head West Tank Free People Head West Tank The stitching is pure western goodness, reminiscent of a less opulent Nudie suit or similarly flamboyant garment in that style. The black-and-white color scheme makes it versatile, as does the simple shape. Pair with jeans and boots for a casual daytime look or wear with your favorite black mini skirt to knock back a couple of beers at the local watering hole. Free People $148 Buy Now

Blue Bleached Denim Dress River Island Blue Bleached Denim Dress There is no simpler or more fun outfit to throw together than a denim dress and cowboy boots. Try an update on the classic style with this bleached version from River Island, and add a white handbag or accessories to really make the abstract portions pop. River Island $111 Buy Now

UO Devon Howdy Cutout Tank Top Urban Outfitters UO Devon Howdy Cutout Tank Top If you can't quite stomach the return of the rhinestone Bebe shirt, aim for something a little friendlier but just as sparkly with this cropped tank that does the greeting for you. Urban Outfitters $29 Buy Now

Liberty Black Women's Kerala Western Boots - Snip Toe Liberty Black Women's Kerala Western Boots - Snip Toe They're bold, flashy, and sexy, and they'll give you the confidence and attitude you need to pull off any ensemble. Go big or go home with these tall red cowboy kickers from Liberty Black. Liberty Black $319.99 Buy Now

Unique Vintage Plus Size Cream & Floral Print Western Blouse Unique Vintage Plus Size Cream & Floral Print Western Blouse It's certainly a little on the yeehaw nose, but we love the subtle floral and satin-like finish of this fun, fringed shirt. You can find the standard sizes here. Unique Vintage $82 Buy Now

Wrangler Women's Dark Dynasty Ultimate Riding Q-Baby Jeans Wrangler Women's Dark Dynasty Ultimate Riding Q-Baby Jeans You can't get back in the saddle without the right jeans, and Wrangler knows just how to make them. Enjoy the sleek lines of these dark, boot-cut riding jeans and revel in the fact that they've been designed to eliminate that pesky gap in the back. Wrangler $56.99 Buy Now

Lean On Me Velvet Duster Current Mood Lean On Me Velvet Duster This one's a little goth, a little western, and it has a lot of attitude. Style it to fit your preference with tight black pants, a long skirt and boots, or even over a little black bikini for an overcast day on the beach. Current Mood $88 Buy Now

https://www.bootbarn.com/double-d-ranch-womens-liberty-justice-for-all-zip-front-jacket-/2000340299.html?dwvar_2000340299_color=402#start=128 Double D Ranch Women's Liberty & Justice For All Zip-Front Jacket It's truly extravagant with a luxurious price tag to boot, but we're in love with this intricately decorated jacket that instantly elevates any look. Double D Ranch $1425 Buy Now